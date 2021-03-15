Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0005 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $8.80 million and $19,253.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00453262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00561579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

