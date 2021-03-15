Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

