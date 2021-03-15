Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $159.22 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

