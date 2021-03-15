Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

