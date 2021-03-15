Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $116.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

