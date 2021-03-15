Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,317,145 shares of company stock valued at $551,180,177 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

