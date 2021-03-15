Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

BGS stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.