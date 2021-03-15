Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bumble in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $69.26 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

