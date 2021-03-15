Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 407,749 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.