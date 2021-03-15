Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

OC stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.