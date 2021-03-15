Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$463.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

