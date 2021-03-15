Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

