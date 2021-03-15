Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Decreased by B. Riley

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.69 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.