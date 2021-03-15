Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $700.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

