Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of eXp World in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.94 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,597,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,442,148.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $23,994,800. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

