Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised by Analyst

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Colliers Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

FTNT stock opened at $188.35 on Monday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $188.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.