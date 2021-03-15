Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increased by Analyst

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Great Ajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 207,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Ajax by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Ajax by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

