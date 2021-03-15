Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for LENSAR, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LENSAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26).

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

