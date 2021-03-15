Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Decreased by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $51.60 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

