Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

