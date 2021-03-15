Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

