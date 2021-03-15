Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Reduced by Analyst

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

