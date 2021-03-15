Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

TSE:TRP opened at C$58.24 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$67.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,250 shares of company stock worth $185,956.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

