Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cloudera, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cloudera in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cloudera’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CLDR stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cloudera by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

