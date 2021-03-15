Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issued By William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

ZUMZ opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,494 shares of company stock worth $10,742,263. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

