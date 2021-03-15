Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oracle Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oracle in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,175,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

