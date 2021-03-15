Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

