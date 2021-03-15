Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $180.11 on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

