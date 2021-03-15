Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Option Care Health, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.02 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 31.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.