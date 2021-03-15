Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised by Analyst

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

