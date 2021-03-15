Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Increased by Analyst

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DEA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 505,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

