Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

