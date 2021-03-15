Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $450.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

