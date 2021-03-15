Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.72.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 593,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

