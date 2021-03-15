Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Williams Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,782,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.