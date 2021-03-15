Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $136.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

