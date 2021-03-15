Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted by Analyst

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

