Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.