Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Increased by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $141.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

