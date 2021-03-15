Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

