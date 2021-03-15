Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

VERX stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertex by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

