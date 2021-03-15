Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

WSFS stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 370,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 134,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

