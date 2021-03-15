Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Boosted by B. Riley

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

