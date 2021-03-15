Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Revlon, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revlon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Revlon stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Revlon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.