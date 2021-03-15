Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Boosted by Analyst

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $288.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.