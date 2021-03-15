QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0764

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. QASH has a total market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $381,780.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

