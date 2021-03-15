QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

QEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

