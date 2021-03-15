QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.
QEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE:QEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 5.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
