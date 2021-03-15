QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of QTS Realty Trust worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -165.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

