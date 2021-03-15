Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $586.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00010688 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $586.80 million and $503.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,237,652 coins and its circulating supply is 98,203,849 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

