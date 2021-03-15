QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Hits $7.61 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $137,895.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

